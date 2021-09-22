NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

350 AM EDT Wed Sep 22 2021

NYZ072-222000-

New York (Manhattan)-

350 AM EDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ073-222000-

Bronx-

350 AM EDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ176-222000-

Northern Queens-

350 AM EDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ178-222000-

Southern Queens-

350 AM EDT Wed Sep 22 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ075-222000-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

350 AM EDT Wed Sep 22 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ074-222000-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

350 AM EDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ177-222000-

Northern Nassau-

350 AM EDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Near steady

temperature around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ179-222000-

Southern Nassau-

350 AM EDT Wed Sep 22 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Near steady

temperature in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ078-222000-

Northwest Suffolk-

350 AM EDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ080-222000-

Southwest Suffolk-

350 AM EDT Wed Sep 22 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Near

steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ079-222000-

Northeast Suffolk-

350 AM EDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the morning. Humid. Near steady temperature

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ081-222000-

Southeast Suffolk-

350 AM EDT Wed Sep 22 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Humid. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ071-222000-

Southern Westchester-

350 AM EDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ070-222000-

Northern Westchester-

350 AM EDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ069-222000-

Rockland-

350 AM EDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ068-222000-

Putnam-

350 AM EDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ067-222000-

Orange-

350 AM EDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

