NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 14, 2021

_____

399 FPUS51 KOKX 150720

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

319 AM EDT Sun Aug 15 2021

NYZ072-152000-

New York (Manhattan)-

319 AM EDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ073-152000-

Bronx-

319 AM EDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ176-152000-

Northern Queens-

319 AM EDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ178-152000-

Southern Queens-

319 AM EDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ075-152000-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

319 AM EDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ074-152000-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

319 AM EDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ177-152000-

Northern Nassau-

319 AM EDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ179-152000-

Southern Nassau-

319 AM EDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ078-152000-

Northwest Suffolk-

319 AM EDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ080-152000-

Southwest Suffolk-

319 AM EDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ079-152000-

Northeast Suffolk-

319 AM EDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ081-152000-

Southeast Suffolk-

319 AM EDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ071-152000-

Southern Westchester-

319 AM EDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ070-152000-

Northern Westchester-

319 AM EDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ069-152000-

Rockland-

319 AM EDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ068-152000-

Putnam-

319 AM EDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ067-152000-

Orange-

319 AM EDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather