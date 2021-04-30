NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 29, 2021

_____

241 FPUS51 KOKX 300751

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

351 AM EDT Fri Apr 30 2021

NYZ072-302015-

New York (Manhattan)-

351 AM EDT Fri Apr 30 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM EDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ073-302015-

Bronx-

351 AM EDT Fri Apr 30 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM EDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 25 to

30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Very windy and cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 30 to 35 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ176-302015-

Northern Queens-

351 AM EDT Fri Apr 30 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM EDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Very windy and cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 30 to 35 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ178-302015-

Southern Queens-

351 AM EDT Fri Apr 30 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM EDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

West winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Very windy and cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ075-302015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

351 AM EDT Fri Apr 30 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM EDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Very windy and cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ074-302015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

351 AM EDT Fri Apr 30 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM EDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Very windy and cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 30 to 35 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ177-302015-

Northern Nassau-

351 AM EDT Fri Apr 30 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM EDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Very windy and cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 30 to 35 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ179-302015-

Southern Nassau-

351 AM EDT Fri Apr 30 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM EDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 25 to

30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ078-302015-

Northwest Suffolk-

351 AM EDT Fri Apr 30 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM EDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Very windy with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 30 to

35 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ080-302015-

Southwest Suffolk-

351 AM EDT Fri Apr 30 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM EDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 30 to 35 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ079-302015-

Northeast Suffolk-

351 AM EDT Fri Apr 30 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM EDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Very windy with lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

50 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs around 60. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ081-302015-

Southeast Suffolk-

351 AM EDT Fri Apr 30 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM EDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Very windy with lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

50 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs around 60. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 60.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ071-302015-

Southern Westchester-

351 AM EDT Fri Apr 30 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM EDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy, cooler with lows around 40. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ070-302015-

Northern Westchester-

351 AM EDT Fri Apr 30 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM EDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Windy, cooler with lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph, diminishing to

15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ069-302015-

Rockland-

351 AM EDT Fri Apr 30 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM EDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Windy, cooler with lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ068-302015-

Putnam-

351 AM EDT Fri Apr 30 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM EDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 25 to

30 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts up to

20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ067-302015-

Orange-

351 AM EDT Fri Apr 30 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM EDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Windy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

25 to 30 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts

up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather