NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 20, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

327 AM EDT Sun Mar 21 2021

NYZ072-212015-

New York (Manhattan)-

327 AM EDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ073-212015-

Bronx-

327 AM EDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ176-212015-

Northern Queens-

327 AM EDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ178-212015-

Southern Queens-

327 AM EDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ075-212015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

327 AM EDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ074-212015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

327 AM EDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

NYZ177-212015-

Northern Nassau-

327 AM EDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ179-212015-

Southern Nassau-

327 AM EDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ078-212015-

Northwest Suffolk-

327 AM EDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ080-212015-

Southwest Suffolk-

327 AM EDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ079-212015-

Northeast Suffolk-

327 AM EDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ081-212015-

Southeast Suffolk-

327 AM EDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ071-212015-

Southern Westchester-

327 AM EDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

NYZ070-212015-

Northern Westchester-

327 AM EDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

NYZ069-212015-

Rockland-

327 AM EDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

NYZ068-212015-

Putnam-

327 AM EDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ067-212015-

Orange-

327 AM EDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

