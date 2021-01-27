NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 26, 2021 _____ 230 FPUS51 KOKX 270840 ZFPOKX Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service New York NY 340 AM EST Wed Jan 27 2021 NYZ072-272115- New York (Manhattan)- 340 AM EST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ073-272115- Bronx- 340 AM EST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ176-272115- Northern Queens- 340 AM EST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ178-272115- Southern Queens- 340 AM EST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, windy, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ075-272115- Kings (Brooklyn)- 340 AM EST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, windy, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows around 30. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ074-272115- Richmond (Staten Island)- 340 AM EST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ177-272115- Northern Nassau- 340 AM EST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ179-272115- Southern Nassau- 340 AM EST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, blustery, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Lows around 15. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ078-272115- Northwestern Suffolk- 340 AM EST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below. .FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ080-272115- Southwestern Suffolk- 340 AM EST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow this morning. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ079-272115- Northeastern Suffolk- 340 AM EST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below. .FRIDAY...Sunny, windy, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ081-272115- Southeastern Suffolk- 340 AM EST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ071-272115- Southern Westchester- 340 AM EST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero. .FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ070-272115- Northern Westchester- 340 AM EST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ069-272115- Rockland- 340 AM EST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ068-272115- Putnam- 340 AM EST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 19. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ067-272115- Orange- 340 AM EST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 11. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 19. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. $$

_____