NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, November 30, 2020

425 FPUS51 KOKX 010828

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

328 AM EST Tue Dec 1 2020

NYZ072-012115-

New York (Manhattan)-

328 AM EST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ073-012115-

Bronx-

328 AM EST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ176-012115-

Northern Queens-

328 AM EST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ178-012115-

Southern Queens-

328 AM EST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ075-012115-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

328 AM EST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ074-012115-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

328 AM EST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ177-012115-

Northern Nassau-

328 AM EST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ179-012115-

Southern Nassau-

328 AM EST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ078-012115-

Northwestern Suffolk-

328 AM EST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ080-012115-

Southwestern Suffolk-

328 AM EST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ079-012115-

Northeastern Suffolk-

328 AM EST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ081-012115-

Southeastern Suffolk-

328 AM EST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ071-012115-

Southern Westchester-

328 AM EST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower

40s.

$$

NYZ070-012115-

Northern Westchester-

328 AM EST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ069-012115-

Rockland-

328 AM EST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ068-012115-

Putnam-

328 AM EST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ067-012115-

Orange-

328 AM EST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow and rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow and rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

_____

