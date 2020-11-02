NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 1, 2020
374 FPUS51 KOKX 020812
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
312 AM EST Mon Nov 2 2020
NYZ072-022115-
New York (Manhattan)-
312 AM EST Mon Nov 2 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ073-022115-
Bronx-
312 AM EST Mon Nov 2 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ176-022115-
Northern Queens-
312 AM EST Mon Nov 2 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. West
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ178-022115-
Southern Queens-
312 AM EST Mon Nov 2 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ075-022115-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
312 AM EST Mon Nov 2 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ074-022115-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
312 AM EST Mon Nov 2 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 40s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ179-022115-
Southern Nassau-
312 AM EST Mon Nov 2 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ177-022115-
Northern Nassau-
312 AM EST Mon Nov 2 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs around 50. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ080-022115-
Southwestern Suffolk-
312 AM EST Mon Nov 2 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Windy with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Breezy with highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ078-022115-
Northwestern Suffolk-
312 AM EST Mon Nov 2 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Windy with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ081-022115-
Southeastern Suffolk-
312 AM EST Mon Nov 2 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Windy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Breezy with highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ079-022115-
Northeastern Suffolk-
312 AM EST Mon Nov 2 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Windy with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Breezy with highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ071-022115-
Southern Westchester-
312 AM EST Mon Nov 2 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ070-022115-
Northern Westchester-
312 AM EST Mon Nov 2 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this
morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
snow 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ069-022115-
Rockland-
312 AM EST Mon Nov 2 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this
morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
snow 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ068-022115-
Putnam-
312 AM EST Mon Nov 2 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this
morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to
25 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ067-022115-
Orange-
312 AM EST Mon Nov 2 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this
morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in
the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
45 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to
25 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds around 5 mph, becoming
south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
