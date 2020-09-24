NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 23, 2020
_____
160 FPUS51 KOKX 240730
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
330 AM EDT Thu Sep 24 2020
NYZ072-242015-
New York (Manhattan)-
330 AM EDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ073-242015-
Bronx-
330 AM EDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ176-242015-
Northern Queens-
330 AM EDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ178-242015-
Southern Queens-
330 AM EDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ075-242015-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
330 AM EDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ074-242015-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
330 AM EDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ179-242015-
Southern Nassau-
330 AM EDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ177-242015-
Northern Nassau-
330 AM EDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ080-242015-
Southwestern Suffolk-
330 AM EDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ078-242015-
Northwestern Suffolk-
330 AM EDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ081-242015-
Southeastern Suffolk-
330 AM EDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ079-242015-
Northeastern Suffolk-
330 AM EDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ071-242015-
Southern Westchester-
330 AM EDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ070-242015-
Northern Westchester-
330 AM EDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ069-242015-
Rockland-
330 AM EDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ068-242015-
Putnam-
330 AM EDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ067-242015-
Orange-
330 AM EDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
_____
