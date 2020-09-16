NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 15, 2020
_____
189 FPUS51 KOKX 160523
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
123 AM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020
NYZ072-161000-
New York (Manhattan)-
123 AM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ073-161000-
Bronx-
123 AM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ176-161000-
Northern Queens-
123 AM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ178-161000-
Southern Queens-
123 AM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ075-161000-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
123 AM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ074-161000-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
123 AM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ179-161000-
Southern Nassau-
123 AM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ177-161000-
Northern Nassau-
123 AM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ080-161000-
Southwestern Suffolk-
123 AM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ078-161000-
Northwestern Suffolk-
123 AM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ081-161000-
Southeastern Suffolk-
123 AM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ079-161000-
Northeastern Suffolk-
123 AM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ071-161000-
Southern Westchester-
123 AM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ070-161000-
Northern Westchester-
123 AM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ069-161000-
Rockland-
123 AM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around
50. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ068-161000-
Putnam-
123 AM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ067-161000-
Orange-
123 AM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather