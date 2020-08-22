NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 21, 2020

_____

932 FPUS51 KOKX 220739

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

339 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020

NYZ072-222130-

New York (Manhattan)-

339 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ073-222130-

Bronx-

339 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the mid

90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ176-222130-

Northern Queens-

339 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ178-222130-

Southern Queens-

339 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ075-222130-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

339 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ074-222130-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

339 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ179-222130-

Southern Nassau-

339 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ177-222130-

Northern Nassau-

339 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ080-222130-

Southwestern Suffolk-

339 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ078-222130-

Northwestern Suffolk-

339 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ081-222130-

Southeastern Suffolk-

339 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ079-222130-

Northeastern Suffolk-

339 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ071-222130-

Southern Westchester-

339 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ070-222130-

Northern Westchester-

339 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ069-222130-

Rockland-

339 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ068-222130-

Putnam-

339 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ067-222130-

Orange-

339 AM EDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather