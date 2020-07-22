NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 21, 2020
617 FPUS51 KOKX 220708
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
308 AM EDT Wed Jul 22 2020
NYZ072-222015-
New York (Manhattan)-
308 AM EDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds,
large hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat
index values in the mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat
index values in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid
with lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values
in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index
values in the mid 90s.
$$
NYZ073-222015-
Bronx-
308 AM EDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance of
showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with
damaging winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts
up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat
index values in the mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat
index values in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid
with lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values
in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index
values in the mid 90s.
$$
NYZ176-222015-
Northern Queens-
308 AM EDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance of
showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with
damaging winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs around
90. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to
20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index
values in the mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat
index values in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index
values in the mid 90s.
$$
NYZ178-222015-
Southern Queens-
308 AM EDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance of
showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with
damaging winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat
index values in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ075-222015-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
308 AM EDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance of
showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with
damaging winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to
15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming
southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat
index values in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ074-222015-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
308 AM EDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers with isolated
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat
index values in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values
in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
NYZ179-222015-
Southern Nassau-
308 AM EDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance of
showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with
damaging winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the
mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming
southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat
index values in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index
values in the mid 90s.
$$
NYZ177-222015-
Northern Nassau-
308 AM EDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance of
showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with
damaging winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat
index values in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in
the mid 90s.
$$
NYZ080-222015-
Southwestern Suffolk-
308 AM EDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the
evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ078-222015-
Northwestern Suffolk-
308 AM EDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the
evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat
index values in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ081-222015-
Southeastern Suffolk-
308 AM EDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Areas of fog. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows
in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 80. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ079-222015-
Northeastern Suffolk-
308 AM EDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. North
winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ071-222015-
Southern Westchester-
308 AM EDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance of
showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with
damaging winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values
in the mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid
with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west
after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat
index values in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid
with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
NYZ070-222015-
Northern Westchester-
308 AM EDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers with a
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be
severe with damaging winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid
with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values
in the mid 90s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ069-222015-
Rockland-
308 AM EDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers with
isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be
severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the
mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid
with lows in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid
with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values
in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat
index values in the mid 90s.
$$
NYZ068-222015-
Putnam-
308 AM EDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers with a
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be
severe with damaging winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid
with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ067-222015-
Orange-
308 AM EDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with
scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail,
and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall
possible this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,
mainly in the evening. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows around 70.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid
with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
