NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, July 10, 2020

National Weather Service New York NY

205 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020

NYZ072-110815-

New York (Manhattan)-

205 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values up to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

up to 100.

NYZ073-110815-

Bronx-

205 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

up to 100.

NYZ176-110815-

Northern Queens-

205 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values in

the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

up to 100.

NYZ178-110815-

Southern Queens-

205 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy. Near steady

temperature in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the mid

90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms with a

slight chance of showers in the evening. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values up

to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values up to

100.

NYZ075-110815-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

205 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the mid

90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up

to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

up to 100.

NYZ074-110815-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

205 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values up to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

up to 100.

NYZ179-110815-

Southern Nassau-

205 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy. Near steady

temperature in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values up

to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values up to

100.

NYZ177-110815-

Northern Nassau-

205 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values in

the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

up to 100.

NYZ080-110815-

Southwestern Suffolk-

205 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy. Near steady

temperature in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values in

the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

up to 100.

NYZ078-110815-

Northwestern Suffolk-

205 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the mid

90s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in the

upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values up to

100.

NYZ081-110815-

Southeastern Suffolk-

205 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

NYZ079-110815-

Northeastern Suffolk-

205 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the mid

70s. South winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values in

the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

NYZ071-110815-

Southern Westchester-

205 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

up to 100.

NYZ070-110815-

Northern Westchester-

205 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in the

upper 90s.

NYZ069-110815-

Rockland-

205 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values in the upper 90s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

up to 100.

NYZ068-110815-

Putnam-

205 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in

the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the upper 90s in the afternoon.

NYZ067-110815-

Orange-

205 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature around

70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the upper 90s in the afternoon.

