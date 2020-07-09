NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 8, 2020
National Weather Service New York NY
343 AM EDT Thu Jul 9 2020
New York (Manhattan)-
343 AM EDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers with
lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ073-092030-
Bronx-
343 AM EDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers with
lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ176-092030-
Northern Queens-
343 AM EDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers with
lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ178-092030-
Southern Queens-
343 AM EDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs around 80. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers with
lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ075-092030-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
343 AM EDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers with
lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ074-092030-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
343 AM EDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers with
lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ179-092030-
Southern Nassau-
343 AM EDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers with
lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ177-092030-
Northern Nassau-
343 AM EDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers with
lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ080-092030-
Southwestern Suffolk-
343 AM EDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs around 80. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers with
lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming
southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ078-092030-
Northwestern Suffolk-
343 AM EDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers with
lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ081-092030-
Southeastern Suffolk-
343 AM EDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ079-092030-
Northeastern Suffolk-
343 AM EDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
around 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with
thunderstorms likely with a chance of showers in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s.
NYZ071-092030-
Southern Westchester-
343 AM EDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers with
lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ070-092030-
Northern Westchester-
343 AM EDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
South winds around 5 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Humid with lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers with
lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
evening. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s.
NYZ069-092030-
Rockland-
343 AM EDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index
values in the upper 90s.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Humid with lows in
the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers with
lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming
southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ068-092030-
Putnam-
343 AM EDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat
index values in the mid 90s this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Humid with lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around
80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance
of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s.
NYZ067-092030-
Orange-
343 AM EDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat
index values in the upper 90s this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Humid with lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around
80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance
of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s.
