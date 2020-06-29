NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 28, 2020

_____

847 FPUS51 KOKX 290706

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

306 AM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020

NYZ072-292015-

New York (Manhattan)-

306 AM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ073-292015-

Bronx-

306 AM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ176-292015-

Northern Queens-

306 AM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ178-292015-

Southern Queens-

306 AM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ075-292015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

306 AM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ074-292015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

306 AM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ179-292015-

Southern Nassau-

306 AM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ177-292015-

Northern Nassau-

306 AM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ080-292015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

306 AM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ078-292015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

306 AM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered

thunderstorms with a chance of showers this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ081-292015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

306 AM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ079-292015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

306 AM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ071-292015-

Southern Westchester-

306 AM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ070-292015-

Northern Westchester-

306 AM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered

thunderstorms with a chance of showers this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ069-292015-

Rockland-

306 AM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ068-292015-

Putnam-

306 AM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered

thunderstorms with a chance of showers this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ067-292015-

Orange-

306 AM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly

sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather