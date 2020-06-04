NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 3, 2020

_____

423 FPUS51 KOKX 040739

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

339 AM EDT Thu Jun 4 2020

NYZ072-042030-

New York (Manhattan)-

339 AM EDT Thu Jun 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ073-042030-

Bronx-

339 AM EDT Thu Jun 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ176-042030-

Northern Queens-

339 AM EDT Thu Jun 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ178-042030-

Southern Queens-

339 AM EDT Thu Jun 4 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TO 10 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ075-042030-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

339 AM EDT Thu Jun 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ074-042030-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

339 AM EDT Thu Jun 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ179-042030-

Southern Nassau-

339 AM EDT Thu Jun 4 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TO 10 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ177-042030-

Northern Nassau-

339 AM EDT Thu Jun 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ080-042030-

Southwestern Suffolk-

339 AM EDT Thu Jun 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ078-042030-

Northwestern Suffolk-

339 AM EDT Thu Jun 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ081-042030-

Southeastern Suffolk-

339 AM EDT Thu Jun 4 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ079-042030-

Northeastern Suffolk-

339 AM EDT Thu Jun 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ071-042030-

Southern Westchester-

339 AM EDT Thu Jun 4 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

1 AM EDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ070-042030-

Northern Westchester-

339 AM EDT Thu Jun 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ069-042030-

Rockland-

339 AM EDT Thu Jun 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ068-042030-

Putnam-

339 AM EDT Thu Jun 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ067-042030-

Orange-

339 AM EDT Thu Jun 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather