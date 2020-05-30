NY New York NY Zone Forecast
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
328 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020
New York (Manhattan)-
328 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with a slight
chance of showers this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
Bronx-
328 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
Northern Queens-
328 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 80. West winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southern Queens-
328 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Kings (Brooklyn)-
328 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Richmond (Staten Island)-
328 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southern Nassau-
328 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northern Nassau-
328 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwestern Suffolk-
328 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northwestern Suffolk-
328 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeastern Suffolk-
328 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this
morning. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northeastern Suffolk-
328 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around
70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southern Westchester-
328 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northern Westchester-
328 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with a slight
chance of showers this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Rockland-
328 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with a slight
chance of showers this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Putnam-
328 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Orange-
328 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
