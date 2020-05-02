NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, May 1, 2020

_____

077 FPUS51 KOKX 020732

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

332 AM EDT Sat May 2 2020

NYZ072-022030-

New York (Manhattan)-

332 AM EDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10

to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ073-022030-

Bronx-

332 AM EDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15

mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ176-022030-

Northern Queens-

332 AM EDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15

mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ178-022030-

Southern Queens-

332 AM EDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15

to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ075-022030-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

332 AM EDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20

mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ074-022030-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

332 AM EDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15

mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ179-022030-

Southern Nassau-

332 AM EDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10

to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ177-022030-

Northern Nassau-

332 AM EDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10

to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ080-022030-

Southwestern Suffolk-

332 AM EDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10

to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ078-022030-

Northwestern Suffolk-

332 AM EDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10

to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ081-022030-

Southeastern Suffolk-

332 AM EDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10

to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ079-022030-

Northeastern Suffolk-

332 AM EDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10

to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ071-022030-

Southern Westchester-

332 AM EDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10

to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ070-022030-

Northern Westchester-

332 AM EDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10

to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ069-022030-

Rockland-

332 AM EDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10

to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ068-022030-

Putnam-

332 AM EDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ067-022030-

Orange-

332 AM EDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

