NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 18, 2020

_____

786 FPUS51 KOKX 190744

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

344 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020

NYZ072-192015-

New York (Manhattan)-

344 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ073-192015-

Bronx-

344 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ176-192015-

Northern Queens-

344 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ178-192015-

Southern Queens-

344 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ075-192015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

344 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ074-192015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

344 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ179-192015-

Southern Nassau-

344 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny, breezy with highs in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy with lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ177-192015-

Northern Nassau-

344 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ080-192015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

344 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny, breezy with highs in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy with lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ078-192015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

344 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy with lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ081-192015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

344 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny, breezy with highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with rain showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ079-192015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

344 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with rain showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ071-192015-

Southern Westchester-

344 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ070-192015-

Northern Westchester-

344 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph, increasing to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ069-192015-

Rockland-

344 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph, increasing to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ068-192015-

Putnam-

344 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph, increasing to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 30.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ067-192015-

Orange-

344 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph, increasing to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather