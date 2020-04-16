NY New York NY Zone Forecast
New York (Manhattan)-
346 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ073-162030-
Bronx-
346 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.
NYZ176-162030-
Northern Queens-
346 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph, becoming west 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.
NYZ178-162030-
Southern Queens-
346 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly
sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60.
NYZ075-162030-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
346 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.
NYZ074-162030-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
346 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ179-162030-
Southern Nassau-
346 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly
sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60.
NYZ177-162030-
Northern Nassau-
346 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly
sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.
NYZ080-162030-
Southwestern Suffolk-
346 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to
20 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
NYZ078-162030-
Northwestern Suffolk-
346 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
NYZ081-162030-
Southeastern Suffolk-
346 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ079-162030-
Northeastern Suffolk-
346 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ071-162030-
Southern Westchester-
346 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.
NYZ070-162030-
Northern Westchester-
346 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this
morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy
frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.
NYZ069-162030-
Rockland-
346 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this
morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.
NYZ068-162030-
Putnam-
346 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this
morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy
frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around
5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
NYZ067-162030-
Orange-
346 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this
morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Patchy frost after
midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after
midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny in the
morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening. Rain. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Highs around 60.
