NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, March 23, 2020
746 FPUS51 KOKX 240810
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
410 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020
NYZ072-242045-
New York (Manhattan)-
410 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ073-242045-
Bronx-
410 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ176-242045-
Northern Queens-
410 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ178-242045-
Southern Queens-
410 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ075-242045-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
410 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ074-242045-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
410 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ177-242045-
Northern Nassau-
410 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ179-242045-
Southern Nassau-
410 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ078-242045-
Northwestern Suffolk-
410 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ080-242045-
Southwestern Suffolk-
410 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming
east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to
25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ079-242045-
Northeastern Suffolk-
410 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to
25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ081-242045-
Southeastern Suffolk-
410 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to
25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the
evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to
25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs
around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ071-242045-
Southern Westchester-
410 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ070-242045-
Northern Westchester-
410 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ069-242045-
Rockland-
410 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ068-242045-
Putnam-
410 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs
around 50.
$$
NYZ067-242045-
Orange-
410 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in
the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
