NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 19, 2020

_____

102 FPUS51 KOKX 200825

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

325 AM EST Thu Feb 20 2020

NYZ072-202115-

New York (Manhattan)-

325 AM EST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ073-202115-

Bronx-

325 AM EST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ176-202115-

Northern Queens-

325 AM EST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ178-202115-

Southern Queens-

325 AM EST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ075-202115-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

325 AM EST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ074-202115-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

325 AM EST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ177-202115-

Northern Nassau-

325 AM EST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 19. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ179-202115-

Southern Nassau-

325 AM EST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ078-202115-

Northwestern Suffolk-

325 AM EST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 19. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ080-202115-

Southwestern Suffolk-

325 AM EST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ079-202115-

Northeastern Suffolk-

325 AM EST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 18. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ081-202115-

Southeastern Suffolk-

325 AM EST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 19. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ071-202115-

Southern Westchester-

325 AM EST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear.

Lows around 18. North winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ070-202115-

Northern Westchester-

325 AM EST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. North winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ069-202115-

Rockland-

325 AM EST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ068-202115-

Putnam-

325 AM EST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as

1 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ067-202115-

Orange-

325 AM EST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

_____

