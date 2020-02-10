NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 9, 2020

_____

784 FPUS51 KOKX 100911

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

411 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020

NYZ072-102130-

New York (Manhattan)-

411 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TODAY...Periods of light rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the evening, then

periods of light rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Periods of light rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ073-102130-

Bronx-

411 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TODAY...Periods of light rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the evening, then

periods of light rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Periods of light rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ176-102130-

Northern Queens-

411 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TODAY...Periods of light rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the evening, then

periods of light rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Periods of light rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ178-102130-

Southern Queens-

411 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TODAY...Periods of light rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Periods of light rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Periods of light rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ075-102130-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

411 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TODAY...Periods of light rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of light rain in the evening, then periods of

light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Periods of light rain. Highs around 50. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ074-102130-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

411 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TODAY...Periods of light rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Periods of light rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Periods of light rain. Highs around 50. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ177-102130-

Northern Nassau-

411 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TODAY...Periods of light rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the evening, then

periods of light rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Periods of light rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as

low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as

low as zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ179-102130-

Southern Nassau-

411 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TODAY...Periods of light rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of light rain in the evening, then periods of

light rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Periods of light rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ078-102130-

Northwestern Suffolk-

411 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TODAY...Periods of light rain. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the evening, then

periods of light rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Periods of light rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain and snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as

low as zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ080-102130-

Southwestern Suffolk-

411 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TODAY...Periods of light rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the evening, then

periods of light rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Periods of light rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as

low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ079-102130-

Northeastern Suffolk-

411 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TODAY...Periods of light rain. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the evening, then

periods of light rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Periods of light rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as

low as zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ081-102130-

Southeastern Suffolk-

411 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TODAY...Periods of light rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the evening, then

periods of light rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Periods of light rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

freezing rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as

low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low

as zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ071-102130-

Southern Westchester-

411 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TODAY...Light rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the evening, then

periods of light rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Periods of light rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as

zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ070-102130-

Northern Westchester-

411 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TODAY...Light rain, light snow and light sleet this morning,

then light rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the evening, then

light rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Light rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in

the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain, snow and light sleet likely after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ069-102130-

Rockland-

411 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TODAY...Light rain, light snow and light sleet this morning,

then light rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the evening, then

light rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Light rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in

the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow and light sleet likely after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ068-102130-

Putnam-

411 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TODAY...Light rain and light snow with light sleet likely this

morning, then light rain likely this afternoon. Little or no snow

and sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the evening,

then light rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Light rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in

the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain, snow and light sleet likely after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ067-102130-

Orange-

411 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light rain, light snow with light sleet likely

with light freezing rain this morning, then a chance of light

rain this afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the evening,

then light rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Light freezing rain likely in the morning. Light rain

likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light rain likely in the evening,

then rain and light sleet likely after midnight. Light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain and light sleet likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no additional

sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as

low as zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather