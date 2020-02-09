NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 8, 2020
_____
545 FPUS51 KOKX 090908
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
408 AM EST Sun Feb 9 2020
NYZ072-092130-
New York (Manhattan)-
408 AM EST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries this morning,
then partly sunny with isolated rain and snow showers this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ073-092130-
Bronx-
408 AM EST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries this morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles with isolated snow
showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Little or no
snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ176-092130-
Northern Queens-
408 AM EST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries this morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ178-092130-
Southern Queens-
408 AM EST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries this morning, then a
chance of sprinkles this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the
lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ075-092130-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
408 AM EST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries this morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south
10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 40. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ074-092130-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
408 AM EST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated rain showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south
this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ177-092130-
Northern Nassau-
408 AM EST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries this morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature around
40. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Little or no
snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ179-092130-
Southern Nassau-
408 AM EST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries this morning. Highs
in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to
15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Near steady
temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ078-092130-
Northwestern Suffolk-
408 AM EST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries this morning,
then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Near steady
temperature around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ080-092130-
Southwestern Suffolk-
408 AM EST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Near steady
temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ079-092130-
Northeastern Suffolk-
408 AM EST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south
with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ081-092130-
Southeastern Suffolk-
408 AM EST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south
with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ071-092130-
Southern Westchester-
408 AM EST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries this morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature
in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the
evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Little or no
snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ070-092130-
Northern Westchester-
408 AM EST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers this morning, then
isolated rain and snow showers this afternoon. Highs around 40.
East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening,
then rain and snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the
evening, then snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as
low as zero in the morning.
$$
NYZ069-092130-
Rockland-
408 AM EST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers this morning,
then partly sunny with isolated rain and snow showers this
afternoon. Highs around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening,
then snow and rain likely after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the
evening, then snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as
low as zero in the morning.
$$
NYZ068-092130-
Putnam-
408 AM EST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers, mainly this
morning. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening,
then snow and rain likely after midnight. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain, snow and sleet in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Highs
in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph
in the morning. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast
around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Wind chill values as
low as zero in the morning.
$$
NYZ067-092130-
Orange-
408 AM EST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers this morning, then
isolated snow and rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph
this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then
snow, rain and freezing rain after midnight. Snow accumulation up
to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts
up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet
accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the
evening, then snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill
values as low as zero.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill
values as low as zero in the morning.
$$
_____
