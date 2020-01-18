NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, January 17, 2020

_____

474 FPUS51 KOKX 180816

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

316 AM EST Sat Jan 18 2020

NYZ072-182230-

New York (Manhattan)-

316 AM EST Sat Jan 18 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then snow this afternoon.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, snow with a chance of sleet in the evening, then

a chance of rain after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ073-182230-

Bronx-

316 AM EST Sat Jan 18 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...A slight chance of snow this morning, then snow this

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, snow with a chance of sleet in the evening, then

a chance of rain after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ176-182230-

Northern Queens-

316 AM EST Sat Jan 18 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...A slight chance of snow this morning, then snow this

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, snow with a chance of sleet in the evening, then

a chance of rain after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ178-182230-

Southern Queens-

316 AM EST Sat Jan 18 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then snow this afternoon.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ075-182230-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

316 AM EST Sat Jan 18 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then snow this afternoon.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, snow with a chance of sleet in the evening, then

a chance of rain after midnight. Little or no additional snow and

sleet accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ074-182230-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

316 AM EST Sat Jan 18 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then snow this afternoon.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, snow with a chance of sleet in the evening, then

a chance of rain after midnight. Little or no additional snow and

sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ177-182230-

Northern Nassau-

316 AM EST Sat Jan 18 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...A slight chance of snow this morning, then snow this

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid

30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, snow with a chance of sleet in the evening, then

a chance of rain after midnight. Additional snow and sleet

accumulation up to 1 inch. Not as cool with lows in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ179-182230-

Southern Nassau-

316 AM EST Sat Jan 18 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...A slight chance of snow this morning, then snow this

afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ078-182230-

Northwestern Suffolk-

316 AM EST Sat Jan 18 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

south this afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest

winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ080-182230-

Southwestern Suffolk-

316 AM EST Sat Jan 18 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to

south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ079-182230-

Northeastern Suffolk-

316 AM EST Sat Jan 18 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation

around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 15 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ081-182230-

Southeastern Suffolk-

316 AM EST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation

around an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ071-182230-

Southern Westchester-

316 AM EST Sat Jan 18 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...A slight chance of snow this morning, then snow this

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower

30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow, sleet with rain likely with freezing rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Total snow

accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Not as cool with lows in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ070-182230-

Northern Westchester-

316 AM EST Sat Jan 18 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow, a chance of rain and freezing rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Total snow

accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Not as cool with lows in the upper

20s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ069-182230-

Rockland-

316 AM EST Sat Jan 18 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...A slight chance of snow this morning, then snow this

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs around 30.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow with rain, sleet likely with freezing rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Total snow

accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Not as cool with lows in the upper

20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ068-182230-

Putnam-

316 AM EST Sat Jan 18 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

Highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening. A chance of rain. Total snow

accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Not as cool with lows in the upper

20s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. South

winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ067-182230-

Orange-

316 AM EST Sat Jan 18 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then snow this afternoon.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening. A chance of rain. Total snow

accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Not as cool with lows in the mid

20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 16. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

