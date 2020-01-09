NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 8, 2020

_____

822 FPUS51 KOKX 090838

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

338 AM EST Thu Jan 9 2020

NYZ072-092130-

New York (Manhattan)-

338 AM EST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Patchy fog

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle. A slight chance

of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Areas of drizzle in the evening. Areas of fog

in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ073-092130-

Bronx-

338 AM EST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Patchy fog

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle. A slight chance

of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ176-092130-

Northern Queens-

338 AM EST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 50.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Patchy fog

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle. A slight chance

of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening.

Areas of drizzle in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ178-092130-

Southern Queens-

338 AM EST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 50.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Patchy fog

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle with a slight

chance of showers. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening.

Areas of drizzle in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ075-092130-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

338 AM EST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 50.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Patchy fog

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle with a slight

chance of showers. Areas of fog. Highs around 60. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening.

Areas of drizzle in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ074-092130-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

338 AM EST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 50.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Patchy fog

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle with a slight

chance of showers. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening.

Areas of drizzle in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ177-092130-

Northern Nassau-

338 AM EST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Patchy fog

after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle. A slight chance

of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening.

Areas of drizzle in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ179-092130-

Southern Nassau-

338 AM EST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 50.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Patchy fog

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle with a slight

chance of showers. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening.

Areas of drizzle in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ078-092130-

Northwestern Suffolk-

338 AM EST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Patchy fog

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle with a slight

chance of showers. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening.

Areas of drizzle in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ080-092130-

Southwestern Suffolk-

338 AM EST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 50.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Patchy fog

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle with a slight

chance of showers. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening.

Areas of drizzle in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Windy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs around 60. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ079-092130-

Northeastern Suffolk-

338 AM EST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s

after midnight. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Patchy fog

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle with a slight

chance of showers. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening.

Areas of drizzle in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ081-092130-

Southeastern Suffolk-

338 AM EST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s

after midnight. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 50.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Patchy fog

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle with a slight

chance of showers. Areas of fog. Breezy with highs in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening.

Areas of drizzle in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Windy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ071-092130-

Southern Westchester-

338 AM EST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Patchy fog

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle. A slight chance

of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ070-092130-

Northern Westchester-

338 AM EST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Patchy fog

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle. A slight chance

of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ069-092130-

Rockland-

338 AM EST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Patchy fog

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ068-092130-

Putnam-

338 AM EST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Patchy fog

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with areas of

drizzle. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ067-092130-

Orange-

338 AM EST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Patchy fog

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with areas of

drizzle. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather