NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 25, 2019

_____

200 FPUS51 KOKX 260903

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

403 AM EST Thu Dec 26 2019

NYZ072-262115-

New York (Manhattan)-

403 AM EST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ073-262115-

Bronx-

403 AM EST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ176-262115-

Northern Queens-

403 AM EST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ178-262115-

Southern Queens-

403 AM EST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ075-262115-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

403 AM EST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ074-262115-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

403 AM EST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ177-262115-

Northern Nassau-

403 AM EST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ179-262115-

Southern Nassau-

403 AM EST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ078-262115-

Northwestern Suffolk-

403 AM EST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ080-262115-

Southwestern Suffolk-

403 AM EST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 40.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ079-262115-

Northeastern Suffolk-

403 AM EST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ081-262115-

Southeastern Suffolk-

403 AM EST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy. Near steady temperature in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ071-262115-

Southern Westchester-

403 AM EST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around

50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ070-262115-

Northern Westchester-

403 AM EST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ069-262115-

Rockland-

403 AM EST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ068-262115-

Putnam-

403 AM EST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and freezing rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ067-262115-

Orange-

403 AM EST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain. Lows

in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

_____

