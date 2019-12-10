NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, December 9, 2019
_____
950 FPUS51 KOKX 100823
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
323 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019
NYZ072-102115-
New York (Manhattan)-
323 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 11 AM EST
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow and rain after
midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cooler with lows in
the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly sunny
with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation
of 1 to 3 inches. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ073-102115-
Bronx-
323 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 11 AM EST
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow and rain after
midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cooler with lows in
the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly sunny
with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation
of 1 to 3 inches. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ176-102115-
Northern Queens-
323 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 11 AM EST
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after
midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cooler with lows in
the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in
the evening. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly sunny
with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation
of 1 to 3 inches. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ178-102115-
Southern Queens-
323 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 11 AM EST
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after
midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cooler with lows in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly sunny
with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation
of 1 to 3 inches. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ075-102115-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
323 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 11 AM EST
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the
lower 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after
midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cooler with lows in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly sunny
with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation
of 1 to 3 inches. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ074-102115-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
323 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 11 AM EST
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the
lower 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after
midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cooler with lows in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in
the evening. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly sunny
with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation
of 1 to 3 inches. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ177-102115-
Northern Nassau-
323 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 11 AM EST
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the
lower 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after
midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cooler with lows in
the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly sunny
with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation
of 1 to 3 inches. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ179-102115-
Southern Nassau-
323 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 11 AM EST
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this
afternoon. Highs around 60. Temperature falling into the lower
50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with lows in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly sunny
with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ078-102115-
Northwestern Suffolk-
323 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 11 AM EST
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after
midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cooler with lows in
the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,
becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny
with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation
of 1 to 3 inches. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ080-102115-
Southwestern Suffolk-
323 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 11 AM EST
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this
afternoon. Highs around 60. Temperature falling into the lower
50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with lows in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny
with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ079-102115-
Northeastern Suffolk-
323 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 11 AM EST
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this
afternoon. Highs around 60. Temperature falling into the lower
50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after
midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cooler with lows in
the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny
with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation
of 1 to 3 inches. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ081-102115-
Southeastern Suffolk-
323 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 11 AM EST
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this
afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with lows in the
lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after
midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny
with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ071-102115-
Southern Westchester-
323 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 11 AM EST
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the
lower 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds around 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation around an
inch. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly sunny
with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation
of 1 to 3 inches. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ070-102115-
Northern Westchester-
323 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 11 AM EST
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cooler with lows
around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly sunny
with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation
of 1 to 3 inches. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
$$
NYZ069-102115-
Rockland-
323 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows around 30.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly sunny
with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation
of 1 to 3 inches. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
$$
NYZ068-102115-
Putnam-
323 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the
upper 40s this afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the upper
20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly sunny
with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Much cooler with highs in the mid
30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,
then rain showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ067-102115-
Orange-
323 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the upper
20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then
mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Total
snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Cooler with highs in
the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,
then rain showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather