NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 26, 2019

_____

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

416 AM EDT Sun Oct 27 2019

NYZ072-272015-

New York (Manhattan)-

416 AM EDT Sun Oct 27 2019

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ073-272015-

Bronx-

416 AM EDT Sun Oct 27 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ176-272015-

Northern Queens-

416 AM EDT Sun Oct 27 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ178-272015-

Southern Queens-

416 AM EDT Sun Oct 27 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Breezy with highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming south 20 to 25 mph

this afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ075-272015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

416 AM EDT Sun Oct 27 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

this morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming south 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ074-272015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

416 AM EDT Sun Oct 27 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ177-272015-

Northern Nassau-

416 AM EDT Sun Oct 27 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ179-272015-

Southern Nassau-

416 AM EDT Sun Oct 27 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

this morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming south 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ078-272015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

416 AM EDT Sun Oct 27 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain or drizzle

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ080-272015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

416 AM EDT Sun Oct 27 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

NOON EDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Breezy with highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest around 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain or drizzle

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ079-272015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

416 AM EDT Sun Oct 27 2019

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain or drizzle

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ081-272015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

416 AM EDT Sun Oct 27 2019

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain or drizzle

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ071-272015-

Southern Westchester-

416 AM EDT Sun Oct 27 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ070-272015-

Northern Westchester-

416 AM EDT Sun Oct 27 2019

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ069-272015-

Rockland-

416 AM EDT Sun Oct 27 2019

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ068-272015-

Putnam-

416 AM EDT Sun Oct 27 2019

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ067-272015-

Orange-

416 AM EDT Sun Oct 27 2019

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

