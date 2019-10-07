NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 6, 2019

958 FPUS51 KOKX 070725

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

325 AM EDT Mon Oct 7 2019

NYZ072-072015-

New York (Manhattan)-

325 AM EDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ073-072015-

Bronx-

325 AM EDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ176-072015-

Northern Queens-

325 AM EDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ178-072015-

Southern Queens-

325 AM EDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ075-072015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

325 AM EDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ074-072015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

325 AM EDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around

10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ177-072015-

Northern Nassau-

325 AM EDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ179-072015-

Southern Nassau-

325 AM EDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ078-072015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

325 AM EDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ080-072015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

325 AM EDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Breezy

with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ079-072015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

325 AM EDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Breezy

with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ081-072015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

325 AM EDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Windy

with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Breezy

with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ071-072015-

Southern Westchester-

325 AM EDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ070-072015-

Northern Westchester-

325 AM EDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ069-072015-

Rockland-

325 AM EDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ068-072015-

Putnam-

325 AM EDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around

70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ067-072015-

Orange-

325 AM EDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

