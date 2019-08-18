NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 17, 2019
_____
809 FPUS51 KOKX 180742
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
342 AM EDT Sun Aug 18 2019
NYZ072-182015-
New York (Manhattan)-
342 AM EDT Sun Aug 18 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning,
then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat
index values in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ073-182015-
Bronx-
342 AM EDT Sun Aug 18 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning,
then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat
index values in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ176-182015-
Northern Queens-
342 AM EDT Sun Aug 18 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning,
then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,
mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values
in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ178-182015-
Southern Queens-
342 AM EDT Sun Aug 18 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning,
then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,
mainly in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows
in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ075-182015-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
342 AM EDT Sun Aug 18 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning,
then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,
mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ074-182015-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
342 AM EDT Sun Aug 18 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning,
then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,
mainly in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows
in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ177-182015-
Northern Nassau-
342 AM EDT Sun Aug 18 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning,
then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,
mainly in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows
in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in
the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ179-182015-
Southern Nassau-
342 AM EDT Sun Aug 18 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning,
then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,
mainly in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows
in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in
the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ078-182015-
Northwestern Suffolk-
342 AM EDT Sun Aug 18 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning,
then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,
mainly in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows
in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph
in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ080-182015-
Southwestern Suffolk-
342 AM EDT Sun Aug 18 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning,
then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,
mainly in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows
in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ079-182015-
Northeastern Suffolk-
342 AM EDT Sun Aug 18 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning,
then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,
mainly in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows
in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ081-182015-
Southeastern Suffolk-
342 AM EDT Sun Aug 18 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning,
then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,
mainly in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows
in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ071-182015-
Southern Westchester-
342 AM EDT Sun Aug 18 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts
up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat
index values in the mid 90s this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs
around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ070-182015-
Northern Westchester-
342 AM EDT Sun Aug 18 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows around
70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest
around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ069-182015-
Rockland-
342 AM EDT Sun Aug 18 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs
around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows around 70.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ068-182015-
Putnam-
342 AM EDT Sun Aug 18 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows around
70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ067-182015-
Orange-
342 AM EDT Sun Aug 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat
index values in the upper 90s this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs
around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with
lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather