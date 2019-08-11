NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 11, 2019

_____

920 FPUS51 KOKX 111431

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

1031 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

NYZ072-112030-

New York (Manhattan)-

1031 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ073-112030-

Bronx-

1031 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ176-112030-

Northern Queens-

1031 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ178-112030-

Southern Queens-

1031 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5

to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ075-112030-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

1031 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5

to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ074-112030-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

1031 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ177-112030-

Northern Nassau-

1031 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ179-112030-

Southern Nassau-

1031 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5

to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ078-112030-

Northwestern Suffolk-

1031 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ080-112030-

Southwestern Suffolk-

1031 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5

to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ079-112030-

Northeastern Suffolk-

1031 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ081-112030-

Southeastern Suffolk-

1031 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10

mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ071-112030-

Southern Westchester-

1031 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ070-112030-

Northern Westchester-

1031 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ069-112030-

Rockland-

1031 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5

mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ068-112030-

Putnam-

1031 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms, mainly

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ067-112030-

Orange-

1031 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10

mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms, mainly

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

