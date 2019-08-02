NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 1, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
325 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019
New York (Manhattan)-
325 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ073-022015-
Bronx-
325 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with
lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ176-022015-
Northern Queens-
325 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ178-022015-
Southern Queens-
325 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ075-022015-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
325 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ074-022015-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
325 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ177-022015-
Northern Nassau-
325 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ179-022015-
Southern Nassau-
325 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ078-022015-
Northwestern Suffolk-
325 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ080-022015-
Southwestern Suffolk-
325 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ079-022015-
Northeastern Suffolk-
325 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ081-022015-
Southeastern Suffolk-
325 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ071-022015-
Southern Westchester-
325 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with
lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ070-022015-
Northern Westchester-
325 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with
lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west
around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ069-022015-
Rockland-
325 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ068-022015-
Putnam-
325 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ067-022015-
Orange-
325 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
south this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
