NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 20, 2019
288 FPUS51 KOKX 210846
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
446 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019
NYZ072-212015-
New York (Manhattan)-
446 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in
the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to
110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ073-212015-
Bronx-
446 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs
around 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Heat index values up to 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Cooler with highs in
the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ176-212015-
Northern Queens-
446 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in
the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to
110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Cooler with highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ178-212015-
Southern Queens-
446 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in
the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to
111.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Cooler with highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ075-212015-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
446 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in
the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to
109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after
midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ074-212015-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
446 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 111.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. West winds around
10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after
midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ177-212015-
Northern Nassau-
446 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in
the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to
108.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in
the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Cooler with highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows around
70. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ179-212015-
Southern Nassau-
446 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in
the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to
110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,
mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid
70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Humid with lows
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west
after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ078-212015-
Northwestern Suffolk-
446 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in
the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to
108.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms and showers
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Humid with lows
in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after
midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ080-212015-
Southwestern Suffolk-
446 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Humid with lows
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west
after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ079-212015-
Northeastern Suffolk-
446 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent. Heat index values up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms with a
slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West
winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms with a
slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper
70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ081-212015-
Southeastern Suffolk-
446 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation
20 percent. Heat index values up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms with a
slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms with a
slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs
in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly
in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Near
steady temperature in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ071-212015-
Southern Westchester-
446 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in
the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to
109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in
the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Cooler with highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows around
70. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ070-212015-
Northern Westchester-
446 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in
the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Heat index values up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Cooler with highs
around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ069-212015-
Rockland-
446 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms with a slight
chance of showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in
the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Heat index values up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in
the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Cooler with highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ068-212015-
Putnam-
446 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms with a slight
chance of showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat
index values up to 104.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with
lows around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Cooler with highs
in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ067-212015-
Orange-
446 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values
up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Cooler with
highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
