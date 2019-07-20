NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, July 19, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

347 AM EDT Sat Jul 20 2019

New York (Manhattan)-

347 AM EDT Sat Jul 20 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

West winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Bronx-

347 AM EDT Sat Jul 20 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northern Queens-

347 AM EDT Sat Jul 20 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southern Queens-

347 AM EDT Sat Jul 20 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows around 80.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Kings (Brooklyn)-

347 AM EDT Sat Jul 20 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Richmond (Staten Island)-

347 AM EDT Sat Jul 20 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows around 80. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northern Nassau-

347 AM EDT Sat Jul 20 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows around 80.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southern Nassau-

347 AM EDT Sat Jul 20 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows around 80.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwestern Suffolk-

347 AM EDT Sat Jul 20 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows around 80.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwestern Suffolk-

347 AM EDT Sat Jul 20 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeastern Suffolk-

347 AM EDT Sat Jul 20 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index values up to 104.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to

105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeastern Suffolk-

347 AM EDT Sat Jul 20 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern Westchester-

347 AM EDT Sat Jul 20 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index

values up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows around 80. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northern Westchester-

347 AM EDT Sat Jul 20 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values

up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index

values up to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Rockland-

347 AM EDT Sat Jul 20 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index

values up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index

values up to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Putnam-

347 AM EDT Sat Jul 20 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat

index values up to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Orange-

347 AM EDT Sat Jul 20 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values

up to 113 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat

index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows around 70.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

