NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 9, 2019

_____

294 FPUS51 KOKX 091814

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

214 PM EDT Tue Jul 9 2019

NYZ072-092015-

New York (Manhattan)-

214 PM EDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper 80s.

West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ073-092015-

Bronx-

214 PM EDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ176-092015-

Northern Queens-

214 PM EDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper 80s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ178-092015-

Southern Queens-

214 PM EDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ075-092015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

214 PM EDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ074-092015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

214 PM EDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the

upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ177-092015-

Northern Nassau-

214 PM EDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ179-092015-

Southern Nassau-

214 PM EDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ078-092015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

214 PM EDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ080-092015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

214 PM EDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ079-092015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

214 PM EDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ081-092015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

214 PM EDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ071-092015-

Southern Westchester-

214 PM EDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ070-092015-

Northern Westchester-

214 PM EDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ069-092015-

Rockland-

214 PM EDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ068-092015-

Putnam-

214 PM EDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ067-092015-

Orange-

214 PM EDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather