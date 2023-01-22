NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, January 23, 2023 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 314 AM EST Sun Jan 22 2023 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather