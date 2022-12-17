NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, December 17, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 303 AM EST Sat Dec 17 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 feet on Eastern Long Island Sound. * WHERE...Long Island Sound west of the Orient Point and the Connecticut River, New York Harbor, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 feet on eastern Long Island Sound. * WHERE...Long Island Sound east of Orient Point and the Connecticut River, and Peconic and Gardiners Bays. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 k. Seas 6 to 9 feet, subsiding to 4 to 5 ft by midnight. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Sunday. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt. Occasional gusts to 35 kt this morning. Seas 7 to 10 feet, subsiding to around 5 ft by late tonight. * WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Sunday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather