NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, September 13, 2022

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

1247 AM EDT Tue Sep 13 2022

...THUNDERSTORM WITH TORRENTIAL RAINFALL APPROACHING WESTERN

LONG ISLAND SOUND...

At 1241 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a thunderstorm producing

torrential rainfall and capable of producing winds up to 25 kt. This

thunderstorm was located near Eastchester Bay, moving NE at 15 kt.

The thunderstorm will be near...

Eastchester Bay around 100 AM.

Little Neck Bay and Saddle Rock around 105 AM.

Execution Rocks, Manhasset Bay and Baxter Estates around 115 AM.

Hempstead Harbor and Mamaroneck Harbor around 125 AM.

Oyster Bay, Captain Harbor, Oyster Bay Harbor and Cold Spring

Harbor around 145 AM.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 25 kt, locally higher

waves, lightning strikes, and heavy downpours reducing visibility to

less than 1 nm. Boaters in the path of this storm should seek

safe harbor.

LAT...LON 4089 7380 4096 7374 4097 7368 4101 7367

4104 7360 4087 7345 4085 7347 4087 7355

4090 7357 4089 7361 4079 7363 4079 7367

4084 7370 4079 7369 4080 7374 4075 7376

4085 7383 4090 7384

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather