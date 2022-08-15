NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, August 17, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 315 AM EDT Mon Aug 15 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TUESDAY TO 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 3 to 5 feet expected. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...From 2 PM Tuesday to 8 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather