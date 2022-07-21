NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, July 21, 2022

_____

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Long Island Sound West of New Haven CT / Port Jefferson NY...

* Until 200 PM EDT.

* At 106 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Eastchester

Bay, moving east at 25 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts in excess of 50 knots and small hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Boats could suffer significant structural damage in high

winds. Small craft could capsize in suddenly higher

waves.

* The severe thunderstorm will be near...

Eastchester Bay around 115 PM EDT.

Little Neck Bay around 120 PM EDT.

Execution Rocks, Baxter Estates, Manhasset Bay and Mamaroneck

Harbor around 125 PM EDT.

Hempstead Harbor around 130 PM EDT.

Captain Harbor around 135 PM EDT.

Oyster Bay Harbor and Stamford Harbor around 145 PM EDT.

Oyster Bay around 150 PM EDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes.

Frequent lightning is occurring with this storm. If caught on the

open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded

metal objects.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather