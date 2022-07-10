NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, July 13, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 406 PM EDT Sun Jul 10 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TUESDAY TO 2 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 6 feet expected. * WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal Waters extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and Nantucket. In Rhode Island coastal waters, Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island. * WHEN...From 2 AM Tuesday to 2 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather