NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, June 8, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

535 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds have diminished to below 25 kt, therefore the advisory has

been cancelled.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound east of Port Jefferson and New

Haven, and Peconic and Gardiners Bays.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and

seas 4 to 6 feet.

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon.

