NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, June 8, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 535 AM EDT Wed Jun 8 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Winds have diminished to below 25 kt, therefore the advisory has been cancelled. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Long Island Sound east of Port Jefferson and New Haven, and Peconic and Gardiners Bays. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 4 to 6 feet. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon.