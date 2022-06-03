NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, June 3, 2022

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

329 PM EDT Fri Jun 3 2022

...National Weather Service Cold Water Safety Message...

Air temperatures will rise into the upper 70s to lower 80s across

the Tri-State area Saturday. However, water temperatures remain

in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to anyone

immersed in the water. When the water temperature is below 60

degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within

minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks. Anyone on small

boats, canoes or kayaks should plan accordingly if recreating this

and use extreme caution to avoid this threat.

Several things to consider...

* Always wear a life jacket.

* Dress for the water temperatures, not air temperatures. Wear cold

water protection, like a wetsuit or drysuit.

* Carry an Emergency Position Indication Radio Device.

* File a float plan with someone you trust.

* Check the latest marine weather forecast, including water

temperatures at www.weather.gov/okx/marine before you go out on

the waters.

Your ability to survive cold water immersion depends on your ability

to stay afloat and stay warm until help arrives.

