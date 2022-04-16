NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, April 16, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 343 AM EDT Sat Apr 16 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming NW late. Seas 4 to 6 feet. * WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Sunday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather