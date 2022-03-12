NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, March 13, 2022 _____ GALE WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 405 AM EST Sat Mar 12 2022 ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM EST THIS MORNING TO 7 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 3 to 5 feet expected on western Long Island Sound. * WHERE...Long Island Sound west of Port Jefferson and New Haven, and New York Harbor. * WHEN...From 10 AM EST this morning to 7 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM EST THIS MORNING TO 11 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet on the ocean and 5 to 8 ft on eastern Long Island Sound. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm, Long Island Sound East of the Mouth of the Connecticut River, Long Island Sound East of New Haven CT\/Port Jefferson NY to the Mouth of the Connecticut River, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay. * WHEN...From 10 AM EST this morning to 11 AM EDT Sunday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather