NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 28, 2022 _____ STORM WATCH URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 319 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022 ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 6 AM EST SATURDAY... ...STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Storm Warning, north winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 55 kt and seas 6 to 11 feet expected. For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 3 to 6 feet expected. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...For the Storm Warning, from 6 AM to 7 PM EST Saturday. For the Gale Warning, from 1 AM to 6 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. _____