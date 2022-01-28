NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 28, 2022

STORM WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

319 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 6 AM EST

SATURDAY...

...STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Storm Warning, north winds 30 to 40 kt with

gusts up to 55 kt and seas 6 to 11 feet expected. For the Gale

Warning, northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt

and seas 3 to 6 feet expected.

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...For the Storm Warning, from 6 AM to 7 PM EST Saturday.

For the Gale Warning, from 1 AM to 6 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

