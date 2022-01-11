NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, January 11, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 330 AM EST Tue Jan 11 2022 ...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, moderate accumulation of freezing spray. * WHERE...Long Island Sound. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 PM EST this afternoon. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, until 4 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in some loss of stability. Ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in some loss of stability. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare for accumulation of ice on their vessel and consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate these hazardous navigating conditions. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...The south shore and eastern bays of Long Island, and New York Harbor. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For the Freezing Spray Advisory, moderate accumulation of freezing spray. * WHERE...Long Island Sound. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 PM EST this afternoon. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, until 4 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in some loss of stability. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare for accumulation of ice on their vessel and consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate these hazardous navigating conditions. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.