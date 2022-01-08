NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 8, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 400 AM EST Sat Jan 8 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet. For the Gale Watch, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet possible. * WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary. In Rhode Island coastal waters, Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 2 PM EST this afternoon. For the Gale Watch, from Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet. For the Gale Watch, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet possible. * WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary. In Rhode Island coastal waters, Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 2 PM EST this afternoon. For the Gale Watch, from Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet. For the Gale Watch, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet possible. * WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary. In Rhode Island coastal waters, Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 2 PM EST this afternoon. For the Gale Watch, from Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet. For the Gale Watch, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet possible. * WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary. In Rhode Island coastal waters, Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 2 PM EST this afternoon. For the Gale Watch, from Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather