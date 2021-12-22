NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, December 22, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

330 AM EST Wed Dec 22 2021

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM EST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound west of Port Jefferson and New

Haven, and New York Harbor.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 6 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM EST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound west of Port Jefferson and New

Haven, and New York Harbor.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 6 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM EST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas

3 to 5 feet expected on the ocean and open portions of the Long

Island Sound.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound east of Port Jefferson and New

Haven, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, South Shore Bays from Jones

Inlet through Shinnecock Bay, and Sandy Hook NJ to Fire Island

Inlet NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 6 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM EST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas

3 to 5 feet expected on the ocean and open portions of the Long

Island Sound.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound east of Port Jefferson and New

Haven, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, South Shore Bays from Jones

Inlet through Shinnecock Bay, and Sandy Hook NJ to Fire Island

Inlet NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 6 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM EST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 3 to 6 feet expected.

* WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 6 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM EST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 3 to 6 feet expected.

* WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 6 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

_____

