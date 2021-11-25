NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 27, 2021 _____ GALE WATCH URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 321 AM EST Thu Nov 25 2021 ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet possible. * WHERE...Portions of Massachusetts coastal waters and Rhode Island coastal waters. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet possible. * WHERE...Portions of Massachusetts coastal waters and Rhode Island coastal waters. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather